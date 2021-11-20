SOTY 2 star Aditya Seal is all set to get married to Anushka Ranjan on November 21. Ahead of the grand day, they hosted a mehendi ceremony, which was attended by the who's who. The pre-wedding festivities saw Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, and Athiya Shetty, among others. Pics and videos from the functions are going viral on the internet and they seem fun. So, let's have a look.

Vaani Kapoor With Anushka Ranjan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Alia Bhatt in Red:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Krystle D'Souza:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt's Fanpage (@alia_bhatt_fan_acc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)