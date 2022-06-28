Ananya Panday and her effortless beauty is never off duty! Recently, the actress donned a very beautiful floral lehenga that radiated her hot-chic style statement as she gave perfect goals for a gorgeous bridesmaid. The exuberant lehenga with large red motifs emphasized her desi look as she amped up her ensemble with oxidized earrings and rings. Her choli with the noodle strap made her look even more jaw-dropping! Ananya Panday Pens Birthday Wish for the ‘Iconic’ Karisma Kapoor, Calls Herself ‘Lolo Fan for Life’

View Ananya Panday's Pics in Pink Floral Lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

