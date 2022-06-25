The 90s diva, Karisma Kapoor turns 48 today (June 25) and so has been receiving love from family, friends and fans. However, one wish in particular is way too special, as it's from her fan Ananya Panday. The Liger actress took to Instagram story and shared an old picture to wish Lolo on her born day. The photo sees a little Ananya with Karisma together. Aww! Karisma Kapoor’s 48th Birthday Celebration Is All About Cake and Pyjamas (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

aAnanya Panday Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)