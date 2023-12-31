Ankita Lokhande dazzled in a metallic latex off-shoulder dress, the pinnacle of New Year's party fashion. Her elegance shone through, hair elegantly tied in a low bun, accentuating the dress's intricate details. Embracing glamour, she adorned a bold stroke of red lipstick, adding a vibrant touch to her ensemble. The diva's stunning appearance mesmerised, showcasing her flair for fashion and setting the standard for the ultimate celebratory outfit. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's Mother Reacts To Viral Video of Vicky Jain Allegedly Trying To Slap Her Daughter (Watch Video).

See Ankita Lokhande's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

