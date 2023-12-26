Recently a video from Bigg Boss 17 featuring Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande sparked concern and speculation online. The footage showed Jain reaching towards Lokhande in a way that some interpreted as a potential slap. However, Jain later addressed the incident within the episode, explaining his actions were meant to adjust his blanket. Adding to the clarification, Ankita's mother, Vandana Pandis Lokhande, firmly denied any negative interpretation of the footage. She stated, "It's completely untrue, nothing like that happened," emphasising that there was no aggressive intent. Vandana further reinforced the couple's strong bond by describing them as a 'loving couple.' Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain Nearly Slap Wife Ankita Lokhande During an Argument? (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

Did Vicky try to slap Ankita? Abhishek said tu to aapni wife ko national tv pe hit karne ki kosis ki , that is not right #AbhishekKumar𓃵 #BigBoss17 #VickyJain #AnkitaLokhande #BB17 pic.twitter.com/ttgBnmSVMu — RAJ DHANESHA (@dhaneshaRaj28) December 22, 2023

