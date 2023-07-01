Bhumi Pednekar's fashion sense is undeniable. The diva knows how to slay any outfit effortlessly. Recently, Bhumi turned heads in black leather grown and we simply love it. In the post, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous black leather dress and paired it with silver heels. Bhumi Pednekar Is Monochrome Chic in a Karl Lagerfeld Dress for Godrej L’Affaire!.

Check Out Bhumi Padnekar's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)