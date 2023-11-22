South Korean girl group BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa) attended a state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London in exquisite outfits. The K-Pop girls were invited to the event as part of the Korean government's delegation to the United Kingdom. This marked the first time that BLACKPINK has attended a royal event. The group was photographed interacting with members of the British royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as other dignitaries. Strong Girl Nam Soon: 5 Reasons Why We Are Glad Byeon Woo Seok's Soft Boy Era is OVER!

BLACKPINK at Buckingham Palace:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

BLACKPINK Meets King Charles III:

BLACKPINK meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/28BL5O7VtK — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 21, 2023

