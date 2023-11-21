Strong Girl Nam Soon didn't turn up the way it should have as a sequel to the extremely likable OG Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. The writing is poor with no scope for character development for anyone in the series be it Lee Yoo Mi or Byeon Woo Seok or Ong Seong Wu. What's even more disappointing is the way the villain Ryu Shi-oh's (Woo Seok) is crafted. He never seems menacing enough and then they suddenly made him come across as soft for an extremely over-the-top woman like Gang Nam Soon (Yoo Mi). Strong Girl Nam Soon: 5 Things The Strong Woman Do Bong Soon Sequel Lacks Compared to The OG.

But finally, it is over! Shi-oh has identified Tsetseg as none other than Nam Soon and will soon unleash his villainy on her (hopefully!). Finally, he will have something concrete to do and show. Let us explain why we are super glad Shi-oh will no longer seem soft because that's not why he is part of the series.

Shabby back check

For someone who is so well connected with the mafia and funded by it, Shi-oh has terrible background check qualities. He hardly does any thorough checks. The only time he suspects her in the interim he just speaks to imposter Choi Hee-jin (Lee Myung-hee). He seems content with the lie that Hwang Geum-joo (Kim Jung-eun) is peddling about her lost and found daughter. He doesn't even investigate further.

Dismissing the obvious

When Nam Soon steals the monitor from Shi-oh's office, the Russian bodyguard conveniently forgets to mention that she flew off the window and landed on her two feet without any damage. That would have been a cue for him to understand it's her, he even doubts it but one conversation with Cho Hee-jin and he just dismisses the possibility.

Subdued the senses

Shi-oh saw an unidentified man, Gang Hee-sik (Ong Seong-wu) approach him, he never suspects anything. For someone who is always on alert, this seems like a very convenient oversight.

All in plain sight

Nam Soon is making it very obvious with the way she wields her smartwatch but Shi-oh doesn't even feel suspicious about it. In fact, she gets in a car with two men right outside Shi-oh's den and yet nobody spots her. Strong Girl Nam Soon: 5 Times Fans Couldn't Help But Ship Lee Yoo-mi With The Villain, Byeon Woo-seok.

Never investigates the obvious

Shi-oh is aware Geum Joo is a powerful and resourceful woman with an obscene amount of riches. Yet he never makes any attempt to verify whether he truly got her in the accident. What kind of villainy is that?

Then there's this complete lack of menace in Shi-oh's demeanour or activities. A few kills here and there hardly count as his devilish presence. Hopefully, now the betrayal will help him unleash everything he was holding back. He is a villain for God's sake!

