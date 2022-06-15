BLACKPINK member Jisoo is serving lewks in little black dresses in her recent posts on Instagram. We saw the Snowdrop actress exude chicness and comfort in LBD while enjoying her time in Spain. And she put up another bunch of photos in stunning black strapless minidress in her role as the brand ambassador of Cartier, the French luxury goods conglomerate. Jisoo does full justice to her new title as the global brand ambassador as she oozes elegance and sexiness in equal measures.

A Sight To Behold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Jisoo Looks Incredible

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Love, Love, Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

