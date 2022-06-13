BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently holidaying in Spain and the lovely K-pop idol shared a bunch of gorgeous photos on her Instagram account. The 27-year-old South Korean singer and actress is seen dressed in an effortlessly chic black mini dress. She carried a purse and a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. Jisoo is such a sunshine as she poses for a number of cute snaps. It is such a delight to watch the super cute Snowdrop actress unwind and enjoy her time off on this vacation.

Check Jisoo's Photos From Spain Holidays

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)