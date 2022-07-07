BLACKPINK's Lisa always captures the cynosure with her exuberant charisma and modish style. Recently, the K-pop star took to Instagram to share pics in an all-black outfit that featured a long jacket with an extended head gear. But guess what! She dropped a bombshell in the next pic and swayed the BLINKS who were in complete disguise after seeing her first pic. Not to spill some beans but Lalisa wore a cut-out black dress and flaunted her svelte figure in an ultimate vogue. Scroll down to view her hot mirror selfie where she looked like a million bucks in her skimpy black ensemble. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Charming in Black Jacket and Mini Skirt; Check Out Her ‘School Girl’ Fit That’s Stylish AF!

Check Out BLACKPINK's Lisa Flaunting in Hot Black Dress Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

