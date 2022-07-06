Lalisa never misses on her style game and her recent pics back our claim perfectly! The BLACKPINK star posted pictures on Instagram in a charming black jacket and mini skirt that made her look like a stylish school girl. Lisa wore this fashionable fit by Celine and made fans go gaga over her sweet and beautiful look. She radiated fresh energy with a ravishing vogue and looked like a princess in her casual attire. The modish sling bag and cool shoes made her complete the look with utmost grace and perfection! BLACKPINK’s Lisa Calls BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung ‘Oppa’ in Viral Video! See Netizens Go Gaga Over the Duo's Cute Interaction at Celine’s Fashion Show in Paris

Check Out BLACKPINK's Lisa in 'School Girl' Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

