Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and the K-pop stars ensured that they do not miss out on the big show. Amongst others, BLACKPINK's Rose made a fashionable appearance at the popular event in black body-hugging dress. Her stunning ensemble featured long sleeves and V-neckline, making it look perfect with black purse and heels. No doubt, the Korean singer slayed in the black dress as she put her stylish foot forward for Yves Saint Laurent's runaway show. BLACKPINK’s Rose Looks Charming in Black Full-Sleeves Top and Mini Skirt; View Stylish Pics of K-Pop Star

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Rose from Paris Fashion Week:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

