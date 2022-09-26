The Korean singer ensures that she appears all chic and stylish in every outfit that she wears for a casual day-out! But this time, she opted for a charming look that's simple gorg! BLACKPINK's Rose wore a black full-sleeves top and paired it with grey mini skirt to keep it subtle yet stylish. The K-pop star ensured that she keeps up with her fashion game by choosing black purse and matching shoes to complete the look. Her minimal make-up glammed it up with absolute fashion! BLACKPINK’s Rose Looks Chic in Light Casuals As She Poses in Style in Recent Instagram Post; View Pics

View Stylish Pics of BLACKPINK's Rose in Black Full-Sleeves Top and Skirt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

