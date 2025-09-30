Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is in Paris for Le Defile L’Oreal Paris, was recently seen creating a special moment with influencer Aditya Madiraju. The actress, accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, was greeted by Aditya, who couldn’t hide his excitement. In a video shared online, Aditya told Aishwarya, “You are the reason behind my marriage.” He explained that both he and his partner bonded over their admiration for her during their very first date. Aditya even showed her a photo of his husband and daughter. Aishwarya reacted warmly, blessing the child and sharing her happiness. To make the moment more memorable, she gifted him a makeup product as a keepsake. Sharing the encounter online, Aditya wrote, “The queen of our hearts… It was a dream meeting you.” Paris Fashion Week 2025: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Shares Selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Both Shine in Elegant Black Outfits (See Pic).

Aditya Madiraju Shares Heartwarming Video on Instagram – Watch

