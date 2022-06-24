BTS' charm V aka Kim Taehyung, arrived at the Seoul airport to fly for the fashion powerhouse Celine's show at the Men's Paris Fashion Week. Tae Tae gave an ultimate retro-chic vibe wearing a leopard print shirt, white tees, black leather jeans and fluffy hair! The heart-throb looked confident and shy as he stuck his tongue out, making fans fall for his cuteness. Soon, the ARMY flooded Twitter with "Have a Safe Flight Taehyung" posts! Kim Taehyung Airport Fashion: BTS V in Shorts, Velvet Winter Jacket and Dark Sunnies Is BIG MOOD (View Viral Pics & Video)

V For Visual!

Runway Ready!

his outfit, his hair, his signature v pose, and the tounge sir ??!! he looks so good! have a safe flight taehyung BON VOYAGE KIM TAEHYUNG #HaveASafeFlightV pic.twitter.com/Of8wJwnfYl — palak⁷ (@Palak_952) June 24, 2022

BTS' V Displays His Gorgeous Airport Look!

you're exquisite, KIM TAEHYUNG. THE MAIN CHARACTER FINALLY ARRIVED Look at him MY BABY BEAR 🐻 💜 BON VOYAGE KIM TAEHYUNG HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG 💜#HaveASafeFlightV pic.twitter.com/KmekkjXKcz — BTS💜 (@BTSOT7_TAEKOOK) June 24, 2022

