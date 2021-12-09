BTS heartthrob Kim Taehyung aka V, is back in South Korea. The 25-year-old who had been in the United States for a while returned to the homeland on December 9. And his latest airport fashion immediately caught everyone's attention (I mean, who's even surprised at this point) and how. The "Winter Bear" singer flaunted his easy-going fashion and attitude as he walked in, donning a shiny black velvet winter jacket paired over printed shorts! Yes, teh "Winter Bear" singer was vacationing in Hawaii, and it looks like the vacation hangover is not over yet. Jungkook Airport Fashion: BTS’ Golden Maknae Wears Velvet Tracksuit To Travel in Style, Netizens Busy Guessing Ensemble’s Price! (View Pics).

Kim Taehyung was spotted at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea. The 'Flower Boy' known for his unmissable handsome face and charming personality, as well as impeccable fashion choices, was at it again, only this time around he took a more chilled-out route. He wore a fancy, super comfy-looking winter jacket in black over green printed shorts. Taehyung had a white mask on, a pair of dark sunnies and classic black sliders. He was also seen carrying a beige baseball cap, and thank god for that or ARMY would have missed out on drooling over his unkempt jet-black hair. Here take a look at the pics of BTS's V and fan's visual delight going viral on the internet. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Kim taehyung airport fashion is so awesome🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wCvIN2oHob — Kate⁷♡♤♡ (@Jkbest8yeaha) December 9, 2021

Kim Taehyung upon his arrival at Incheon Airport, he look so cool 😍 Welcome back Taehyung! 🇰🇷#BTSV #TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/GSjPbxrvuS — taetae 🍞𐤀 ⁷ OUR SUMMER (@Jekeeey2) December 9, 2021

Kim Taehyung owns the airport as his personal runway🔥pic.twitter.com/fGaEZhxShA — Amz⁷🧸TAEHYUNG'S OST (@vantebearV) December 9, 2021

TAEHYUNG IS BACK JUST LOOK AT HIM DUDE 😭😭 Incheon Airport His fit omfg his legs Kim Taehyung pic.twitter.com/4wXEMvpWFO — Sam⁷ | VOTE FOR BTS ON MAMA 🤌🏻 | (@taeslove_07) December 9, 2021

Kim shared a pic from his Hawaiian holidays on Weverse with his fans. Tae Tae also thanked his fans for respecting his personal space and giving him the freedom to travel comfortably. He writes: "Thank you ARMY for pretending not to know and being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport (a purple heart) love u."

KIM TAEHYUNG WAS IN HAWAII 😭😭He just landed in Korea and the first thing he did was posting his vacation pictures as he said to Armys in Weverse😭😭 Thank you Tae @BTS_twt #KimTaehyung #TAEHYUNG #btsv pic.twitter.com/LD72gfGZPa — _._saranghaebts_._ on ig (@OT7wreckedarmy) December 9, 2021

I'm so happy that Taehyung had fun in Hawaii with his family🥺❤️Thank you army for respecting his privacy💜 WE LOVE YOU KIM TAEHYUNG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i57XIhrQyO — Amz⁷🧸TAEHYUNG'S OST (@vantebearV) December 9, 2021

to all armys in hawaii right now thank you for respecting his space and time because he deserves this break🥰💜 borahae taehyung 🐻.#BTS#BTSARMY #KimTaehyung #BTSV pic.twitter.com/OIPL7aRDXe — purpleheart⁷ (@07purpleheart_) December 9, 2021

Kim Taehyung did not return alone to South Korea but had J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok, for his company. Hobi too, opted for comfort over fashion as he was spotted in a long-sleeve faux-sherpa with a yellow crewneck sweatshirt.

BTS members have been returning to their country in batches as a few days ago; fans saw Jungkook, Jin and Jimin return. Kim Taehyung and J-Hope took have returned. And now fans are waiting for the return of RM and Suga, two of the band's senior members.

