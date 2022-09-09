Burberry, the British luxury brand, said it had cancelled its spring-summer 2023 runway show on September 17 following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. It has not yet been decided whether the brand will reschedule the show. The UK brand took to Twitter to express grief over Queen's demise. "We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen". "We join the Royal Family in mourning her loss", Burberry in a tweet.

Check Tweet:

Following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth, Burberry has cancelled its Spring/Summer 2023 show, which was due to take place during London Fashion Week on September 17. It is not yet known whether the brand will reschedule the presentation.⁠ pic.twitter.com/wcJ4Kqrzvn — The Business of Fashion (@BoF) September 9, 2022

Condolence Tweet From Burberry:

We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We join the Royal Family in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/xKHTDhGY3i — Burberry (@Burberry) September 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)