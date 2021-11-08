The four-day-long Chhath Puja 2021 commences on Monday with Nahay Khay. The main two days when people visit Chhath ghats to watch Vratins give arghya falls on November 10 (Sandhya Arghya) and November 11 (Usha Arghya). And one dresses up to the T when visiting the ghats. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, presents a traditional look for the festive season, which one can BOOKMARK right away! The Nazar actress posted an array of photos in a beautiful mustard yellow saree with a red and golden threadwork border. She paired the saree with a deep red striped blouse with three-fourth sleeves. Chhath Puja 2021 Best Bhojpuri and Maithili Devotional Songs.

Monalisa applied traditional orange sindoor on her forehead, wore mangalsutra along with a necklace and earrings to complete her look. She leaves her hair loose to flaunt her beautiful wavy hairstyle. And as for makeup, Monalisa goes for a classic kohl-eyed look and bold red lips. She finishes her look with a red round bindi adorning her forehead.

Check Out Monalisa's Look That's Perfect For Visiting Chhath Ghat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

