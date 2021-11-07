Happy Chhath 2021! Diwali is over and here comes the celebration of Chhath that is celebrated on the sixth day of Diwali. Chhath Puja is celebrated in many parts of the country including Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja is performed every year on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month for the attainment of children and their happy life. This fast mainly goes on for four days. Sun God is worshiped on this day, hence it is also called Surya Shashthi. People worship the sunrise and sunset on this day by Arghya. Chhath Puja is celebrated every year on the sixth day from Diwali with great fervour. This year Chhath Puja will be observed on Wednesday, November 10. If you are searching for when is Nahay Khay (Nahaye Khaye), Rasiaav-roti/Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya, we have for you Chhath 2021 full dates calendar, significance & puja vidhi for Chhath Puja this year.

Chhath Puja 2021 Calendar

November 08: Day: Monday: Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay.

November 09 : Day: Tuesday: Kharna/Rasiaav-roti

November 10: Day: Wednesday: Chhath Puja, Arghya to the setting sun.

November 11: Day: Thursday: Arghya to the rising sun, Chhath Puja concludes.

Nahay Khay: Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay. This year Nahay Khay will be on November 8.

Kharna: Kharna is the second day of Chhath Puja, which is on November 9 this year. Kharna is also known as Lohanda. Kharna is an important day of Chhath Puja. Fasting is observed on the day of Kharna and after eating kheer at night, then a difficult fast of 36 hours is observed. The offerings of Chhath Puja are made on the day of Kharna.

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya: Chhath Maiya and Sun God are worshiped on the next day of Kharna. This year Chhath Puja will be observed on November 10. Arghya is offered to the setting sun on the day of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja Usha Arghya: Chhath Puja ends with offering arghya to the rising sun the next day. The difficult fast of 36 hours is completed after parana.

Chhath Puja Vidhi:

Before Chhath Puja, collect the following materials and then offer Arghya to the Sun God.

3 large bamboo baskets, 3 soops (winnowers), thali, milk and glasses made of bamboo or brass

Rice, red vermilion, lamp, coconut, turmeric, sugarcane, dried, vegetable and sweet potato

Pear, big lemon, honey, betel leaf, whole betel nut, caraway, camphor, sandalwood and sweets

Take thekua, malpua, kheer-pudi, semolina pudding, rice laddus as prasad.

Method of offering Arghya- Keep the above material in a bamboo basket.

While offering arghya to the sun, keep all the prasad in the soop and light a lamp in the soop itself. Then descend into the river and offer arghya to the Sun God. Chhath Puja Significance

Chhath Puja holds special significance in Hinduism. It falls twice a year. One in Chaitra month and the other in Kartik month. The holy festival of Chhath Puja of Kartik month will be celebrated with pomp and fervour for four days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2021 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).