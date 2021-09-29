Daniel Craig looked awesomesauce as he walked the red carpet for the last time as James Bond at the world premiere of his spy film No Time To Die in London on Tuesday (September 28). The actor was seen looking neat and sharp in a raspberry coloured velvet blazer which he paired white shirt and black pants. Not to miss, the bow. Have a look!

Daniel Craig as James Bond:

More Pics:

It's not only the Story, Action and Co. I think if you love the #Bond Actor you will always have fun with his movies. - Good Score, bad score. Doesn't matter - And I love #DanielCraig Bond since Casino Royale. Can't wait.#NoTimeToDie#JamesBond#Bond25 pic.twitter.com/Y2GTr8o9Jv — 🐎Lucas#NoTimeToDie007🔫 (@lucaslu_ckli) September 29, 2021

