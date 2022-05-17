Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival as the new jury member, begins her memorable journey in style. After attending the film festival dinner as one of the eight jury members in a stylish Louis Vuitton outfit (she is recently announced as the First Indian House Ambassador), Deepika is back with her trusted stylist-designer duo, Shaleena Nathani and Sabyasachi. For her second official appearance at Cannes 2022, the 36-year-old Indian actress went for an Indo-contemporary look. Deepika is dressed in flared cadmium green pants and a printed top with a matching bandana. We see her go for her signature cat-eye, deep brown lips makeup.

Her stylist took to Instagram to share photos, which she described the outfit as “Wearing clothing from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection—the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update.”

