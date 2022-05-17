Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone would be seen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival as one of the jury members. Pictures of her first official appearance as a jury member have taken internet by storm. Deepika even attended the jury dinner at the Hotel Martinez, Cannes. She looked chic as always in a multi-coloured sequin dress that she teamed up with high boots. Check out some of her pictures below. Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone To Be a Part of 75th Film Festival Jury.

Deepika Padukone

DP In Cannes

Deepika With Jury Members

DP At The Opening Of Cannes Film Festival

