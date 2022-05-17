Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone would be seen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival as one of the jury members. Pictures of her first official appearance as a jury member have taken internet by storm. Deepika even attended the jury dinner at the Hotel Martinez, Cannes. She looked chic as always in a multi-coloured sequin dress that she teamed up with high boots. Check out some of her pictures below. Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone To Be a Part of 75th Film Festival Jury.

Deepika Padukone

sunshine. ☀️ deepika padukone on the balcony of hotel martinez. 16th may 2022 in cannes, france. pic.twitter.com/BwZpFDFE3k — best of deepika padukone (@bestofdpadukone) May 16, 2022

DP In Cannes

Deepika Padukone attends the jury dinner at Hotel Martinez, Cannes#Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/cLvx7tHrCN — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) May 16, 2022

Deepika With Jury Members

deepika padukone with president of the jury of 75th cannes film festival vincent lindon & other jury members ladj ly, jeff nichols, asghar farhadi, rebecca hall, jasmine trinca & joachim trier on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 75th annual cannes film festival. may 2022. pic.twitter.com/wbmGze9VbX — best of deepika padukone (@bestofdpadukone) May 16, 2022

DP At The Opening Of Cannes Film Festival

HQ | Jury members Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier stand on a balcony at the Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the Cannes Film #DeepikaAsCannesJury #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/iwBbKpJPz3 — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) May 16, 2022

