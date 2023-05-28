Deepika Padukone released her photoshoot for Cartier which she did as their ambassador. In one photo she is seen wearing a black tank top with matching jacket and pants which was paired with a deep brown-yellow diamond necklace. In another photo, the actress wore a black dress with a large ring. In her last photo, she wore a white dress with stunning set of necklace and earrings containing three aquamarine gems. Deepika Padukone Shows Off Her Makeup Free Look in This Sunkissed Selfie and She Looks Gorgeous!

Deepika for Cartier

