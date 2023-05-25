Deepika Padukone has cheered up her fans with her latest Insta post! The Pathaan actress dropped a sunkissed selfie in which she is seen without any makeup and put her flawless skin on display. She is looking gorgeous in this pic and we bet, you won’t be able to get your eyes off this beauty. Pics of Deepika Padukone Posing With Fans in Bhutan Go Viral on Internet.

Deepika Padukone’s Sunkissed Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)