Going by trailer, we all know that Disney's Cruella is definitely getting ranked high on fashion. As the titular characters, Emma Stone (Cruella) had 47 costume changes while Emma Thompson (Baroness) had 33 changes. And thus, all the credit goes to the ace costume designer Jenny Beavan who created all the dramatic looks, she is the main hero of the film. In this video, the key characters of the film talk about how Jenny created all the unique looks for them in the film. Take a look:

