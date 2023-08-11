Gal Gadot recently featured on the cover of Flaunt Magazine. The Wonder Woman actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her from her latest magazine shoot. In one of the looks, Gal Gadot is seen in a metallic red dress. In another look, Gal is seen in a stylish maroon jacket and matching trousers. In another look, the actress is seen rocking a strapless black floor-length dress. Gal is also seen dressed in a furry coat in one of the looks. The Hollywood actor also donned a full-length sheer outfit worn above a black strappy bodysuit. In of the looks, Gal rocked a white midi skirt below a brown blazer. BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung Looks Dapper in Latest Magazine Photoshoot, K-Pop Idol Shares Stylish Pics On Insta.

Gal Gadot Latest Pics:

Gal Gadot Style File:

Gal Gadot Photoshoot:

