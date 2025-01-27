Urvashi Rautela has been in the spotlight for various reasons recently, whether it’s her comment on Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident or the box office performance of Daaku Maharaaj. With all the attention she’s been getting, Urvashi has also faced her fair share of trolling. However, during a recent interview with Filmfare, the actress spoke candidly about her aspirations to work with Hollywood stars. She shared her dream of collaborating with A-list Hollywood celebrities like Gal Gadot, Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Julia Roberts, Sabrina Carpenter, and Justin Bieber. She expressed, “Maybe work with Gal Gadot, and then I really like Ryan Reynolds. There are so many people I want to work with, like Julia Roberts, Emma Watson, Margot Robbie, Sabrina Carpenter, and Justin Bieber. Oh my God, the list just goes on.” ‘Pl Pray for My Mother’: Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, ‘Daaku Maharaj’ Actress Urges Fans to Pray for Her (See Pic).

Urvashi Rautela Talks About Her Hollywood Dream Collabs

