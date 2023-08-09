BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has shared some uber-cool pictures of him on social media. The K-pop idol took to his Instagram handle to share photos of him from his latest magazine photoshoot. BTS V is seen in a shirtless avatar in one of the looks styled with a leopard print scarf. In another look, Kim is seen posing in front of a black car wearing a red leather jacket paired with black trousers and shoes. In one of the looks, BTS V is seen in a shimmery sleeveless attire paired with black trousers and accessorised with a stylish belt. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Holidays in Paris, Shares Cool Selfie on Instagram (View Pic).

Kim Taehyung's Latest Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)