Supermodel Gigi Hadid treats her followers with glimpses of her chic Italian escapade as she shares sneak peeks of the Versace fashion show, stylish outfits worn by her, Milan sights, and runway glamour! In the first picture, Gigi sizzles in a red, black, and yellow animal print top paired with blue denim and a sleek black belt. She accessorises the look with a dazzling diamond necklace and flawless makeup, featuring a hint of pink gloss. Next up, Gigi shares a heartwarming moment with designer Donatella Versace. Then, catch her strutting the runway in a stunning black full-sleeved dress, accentuated with dramatic black eyeshadow for the Versace Fall-Winter Collection 2024. Wrapping up the fun-filled series are delightful shots capturing the essence of Milan. Gigi Hadid Opens Jacquemus' Les Sculptures Show in France, View Pics of Supermodel.

View Gigi Hadid in Italy Pics Here:

