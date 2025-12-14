Inter Milan will look for important three points as they will clash against Genoa in the Serie A 2025-26 next. The Genoa vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris, Genova, Italy. The game has as scheduled start time of 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, December 14. Unfortunately, with Serie A 2025-26 having no broadcast partner in India, fans in India will not be able to watch Genoa vs Inter Milan live telecast. The same goes for Genoa vs Inter Milan live streaming, which too won't be available due to the absence of a streaming partner in India. Fans however, can follow both teams' social media handles to follow Genoa vs Inter Milan live score updates. 'Thank God He Didn't Bite Her' Fans Share Funny Jokes After Young Female Indian Footballer Nutmegs Luis Suarez in Rondo During Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Genoa vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

