At the Golden Globes 2024, Margot Robbie, Barbie fame, stunned in a captivating pink shimmery dress. The ensemble, accentuated by a tulle boa wrap, showcased her fashion prowess. Robbie's choice echoed elegance and sophistication, drawing admiration and praise from onlookers. Her radiant appearance oozed glamour and became an instant highlight of the event. Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Dua Lipa, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep – See Celebs Who Made Heads Turn at the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet (View Pics).

See Margot Robbie at Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)