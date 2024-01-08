The 2024 Golden Globe Awards is being held at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Each celebrity brought their unique style to the forefront. From the actresses stunning in gowns and dresses to the actors looking dapper in formals, the celebrities are serving pure glam at the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. Iconic figures like Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Dua Lipa, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Meryl Streep made heads turn with their stunning appearances. These A-listers truly stole the spotlight and added a touch of glamour to the prestigious event. Take look at the pictures and videos from the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Selena Gomez Exudes Glamour at the 2024 Golden Globes! Singer–Actress Wears a High–Low Red Dress With Asymmetrical Full Skirt (View Pics).
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/M8iLb4qIsp
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/3iQoqKOalo
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/GzQaciINqK
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/uEo5dUlzac
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Brie Larson
Brie Larson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/zFR6JZVlkQ
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/Zt3z3EEuea
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Emma Stone
Emma Stone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/Q50DExXgfc
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/V4VRoYNdnZ
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/ftULFl61sa
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/9BDQQnSzsL
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/4mWlgI8tMK
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/Wlc2E5jlgy
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/XRzpP1PndL
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/3h0Vlmj3mV
— 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)