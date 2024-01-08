The 2024 Golden Globe Awards is being held at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Each celebrity brought their unique style to the forefront. From the actresses stunning in gowns and dresses to the actors looking dapper in formals, the celebrities are serving pure glam at the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. Iconic figures like Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Dua Lipa, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Meryl Streep made heads turn with their stunning appearances. These A-listers truly stole the spotlight and added a touch of glamour to the prestigious event. Take look at the pictures and videos from the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Selena Gomez Exudes Glamour at the 2024 Golden Globes! Singer–Actress Wears a High–Low Red Dress With Asymmetrical Full Skirt (View Pics).

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/M8iLb4qIsp — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/3iQoqKOalo — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/GzQaciINqK — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/uEo5dUlzac — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Brie Larson

Brie Larson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/zFR6JZVlkQ — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/Zt3z3EEuea — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/Q50DExXgfc — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/V4VRoYNdnZ — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/ftULFl61sa — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/9BDQQnSzsL — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/4mWlgI8tMK — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/Wlc2E5jlgy — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/XRzpP1PndL — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/3h0Vlmj3mV — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

