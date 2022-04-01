The traditional New Year's celebration for the Marathi population will commence on 2nd April. The festivity is observed as Gudi Padwa. The festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar month of Chaitra. On this day, people clean their houses and decorate them with beautiful rangolis and mango-neem leaves toran. Families also make traditional Gudi flag, prepare sweetmeats and exchange wishes. The family women colour their hands with Mehndi and wear customary Nauvari saree. These sarees have a distinct pattern of draping. If you wish to ring in the Marathi New Year, all dressed in traditional attire, then watch the video below. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 Messages & HD Images: Wish Marathi New Year With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Greetings, Quotes, SMS and Wallpapers to Family and Friends.

Maharashtrian Style Nauvari Saree

