Gudi Padwa 2022 will be celebrated on April 2, Saturday. The festival holds much significance as it marks the Marathi New Year in the Maharashtrian Hindu households. To make the festival more special, we list down a special collection of Gudi Padwa 2022 wishes, Happy Gudi Padwa messages, Gudi Padwa images, Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 wallpapers, along with Happy Marathi New Year 2022 wishes and messages to share with near and dear ones.

How to Download Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download new and beautiful Gudi Padwa 2022 stickers for WhatsApp online on Play Store. HERE is the download link. You will get several festive packs that are compatible with the messaging app. Apart from Gudi Padwa 2022 WhatsApp stickers, there are also images, GIFs and greetings on Marathi New Year. Gudi Padwa Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 and Happy Marathi New Year With WhatsApp Stickers, SMS and GIF Greetings.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 Messages

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Neem's Bitterness, Raw Mango's Sourness And The Sweetness Of Jaggery Remind You That Life is a Mixed Bag. Make the Most of Every Opportunity and Enjoy Little Moments. Gudi Padwa 2022

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 Greetings

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A New Hope, New Begining and A New Opportunity are Waiting to Unfold! Wishing You a Very Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Gudi Padwa The Atmosphere is Filled with Love and Mirth! Have Lots of Fun With Your Family and Friends.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 Banner

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Holy Occasion of Gudi Padwa, Let Us All Pledge to Spread Message of Love, Peace And Happiness!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 Wallpapers

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gudi Padwa, May God Bestow You With Bundle of Smiles, Peace, Good Fortune and Health. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 GIF Greetings

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Gudi Padwa Greetings to You and Your Lovely Family Members. Have A Great and Happy Year Ahead!

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes: Quotes, Maa Durga Photos and Greetings To Celebrate Vasanta Navratri

While Maharashtrians will ring in Gudi Padwa or Marathi New Year, other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka will commemorate Ugadi or Yugadi, which marks Telugu New Year and Kannada New Year respectively. Meanwhile, people mostly from north India will kick off with Chaitra Navratri festivities on April 2, which will run until April 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2022 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).