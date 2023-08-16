Hailey Bieber is recently caught up in the rumours about her pregnancy due to her sartorial fashion choices. Hailey Bieber is one of the most influential celebrities in fashion, and people are constantly looking forward to her latest looks and outfits. The supermodel recently shared pictures of her latest casual and chic look on her Instagram, and her fans can’t get over it. Hailey Bieber wore a white crop top paired with blue denim jeans. She topped the look with gold earrings, a glossy lip and stunning black eyewear. She donned the casual look with her short wavy hair. Hailey Bieber Looks Ravishing in Sleeveless Rib-Cut Beige Dress! (View Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)