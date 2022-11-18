ITZY teamed up with BVLGARI for the December cover of Singles magazine and ooze with sophistication in black and white. In the two cover versions ITZY channel firm but fun looks in white outfits, and on the other they are stern and mysterious in black outfits. Both of which they paired with BVLGARI jewellery. ITZY Drops Sultry New Teaser of Yuna for Comeback Album ‘Cheshire’.

ITZY In Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singles 싱글즈 (@singlesmagazine)

ITZY In White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singles 싱글즈 (@singlesmagazine)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)