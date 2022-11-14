ITZY have dropped the teaser photo of Yuna for their album Cheshire and previously also released a concept film and group concept photo for the album. They had also revealed the schedule for their comeback, after which they will be taking the stage for the MAMA Awards on the same day. ITZY Drops Exquisite and Roguish Teasers of Yeji and Lia for ‘Cheshire’.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)