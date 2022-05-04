Janhvi Kapoor is slowly rising to be one of the most promising stars of the new generation of Bollywood. Apart from delivering noteworthy performances in the movies, she has also piqued the interest of fashionistas with her style choices. Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her latest outfit of the day. The 25-Year-Old looks stunning in a green saree with floral patterns and a sleeveless blouse which is perfect for the summer season. Janhvi accessorised the saree with a pair of pink and peach jhumkas. She kept things simple and fresh with minimal makeup and a wavy hairstyle. Summer Saree Trends for 2022: From Parineeti Chopra’s Pastel Power to Vaani Kapoor’s Elegant Embellishments, Add These Styles to Your Wardrobe (View Pics).

Checkout The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

