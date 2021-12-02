Jennifer Winget recently posted her pictures on social media and looked absolutely perfect and flawless in her casual outfit. The Bepanaah fame wore a simple white crop t-shirt and styled it with light green pants to flaunt her casual-chic style perfectly. She definitely nailed her athleisure look with funky sneakers and made fans fall for her even more! Deepika Padukone Exuberates Sheer Elegance in Sabyasachi Saree and Belt, Looks Extremely Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble!

Check Out Jennifer Winget's Perfect Athleisure Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)