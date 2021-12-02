Deepika Padukone and her style statement has always been an inspiration to many and this time is no different! The Chhapak actress recently donned a stunning black saree and looked like a complete goddess in an all-black ensemble. The Sabyasachi saree was beautifully styled with a Bengal Tiger waist belt that amped up her glamour like no other! No doubt, Deepika exuberated sheer elegance and adorned the sartorial saree perfectly.

Have a Look at Deepika Padikone's Stunning All-Black Ensemble:

A Close-Up Picture for the Win!

Deepika Padukone Slaying in the Black Saree

