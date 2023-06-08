Karisma Kapoor has shared some adorable pictures on her Instagram handle. In her cute pictures, the Raja Hindustani actor is wearing a full-sleeved pink maxi dress. The collared pink dress gives a quirky edge to Lolo's summer style. Karisma also accessorised the look with silver-coloured rings and hoops. "Summer days and hazy rays [sic]," Karisma captioned the post. Karisma Kapoor Calls Madhuri Dixit ‘Dance Partner’ As the Two Reminisce Dil To Pagal Hai Days! See Pics and Video.

Here's Karisma Kapoor's Summer Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

