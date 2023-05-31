Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, who were seen as the female leads in Dil To Pagal Hai, have had a mini reunion. The actresses have shared pictures and video of the same on their Instagram handles. Karisma called Madhuri as her ‘Dance Partner’ in this lovely post that she captioned as, “Dance of E̶n̶v̶y̶ Friendship”. 25 Years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai: Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor Walk Down the Memory Lane to Celebrate Their Film With Shah Rukh Khan.

Karisma Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit

