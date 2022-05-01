Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan who have already kickstarted the promotions of their next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 served a stylish couture today. As the duo went the floral way. Elaborating on the same, while the lady chose a six-yard for the promotional spree, the lad looked handsome in a flowery shirt and suit combo. All in all, they looked fab together. Kiara Advani Amps Up the Glam Quotient in a Thigh-High Slit Dress for an Awards Night (View Pics).

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)