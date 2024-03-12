Katrina Kaif rocked her airport fashion style, as always. She looked stunning in a vintage-inspired polka-dotted maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline, paired perfectly with an oversized leather jacket. Completing her ensemble were black boots, a matching leather bag, and chic black sunglasses. She kept her jewellery and makeup minimal, opting for a natural look with just a touch of lip gloss. Her makeup was simple, and her hair was elegantly tied up in a neat updo, giving her a relaxed yet stylish vibe for her flight. From Minis to Midis and Maxis, All the Dresses that We'd Like to Steal From 'Merry Christmas' Actress Katrina Kaif's Wardrobe.

