Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS is currently ruling the fashion trends with his latest head-turning appearance at the airport. The K-Pop singer and songwriter recently attended Celine Fashion Show in Paris and he opted for a classic white full-sleeved white T-shirt, blue denims and shoes for the airport look. He further sported wavy, wet hair that had the desi fans all gagging up. Plus, the minimal necklace peaks Radhe energy. Well, at least, the desi internet users seem convinced. Pictures and video comparisons of V and Salman Khan wearing a similar outfit in the video of his song Lagan Langi from the 2003 film Tere Naam have gone viral on social media. Fans are convinced that BTS V is in his Radhe Bhaiya era and the fashion resemblance is unmissable. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Latest Instagram Dump Goes Viral! K-Pop Star Earns 10 Million Likes in Record Time.

Is BTS V’s Latest Airport Look Inspired by Salman Khan’s Character?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinewood Hub (@kpoptvindia)

Kim Taehyung in His Radhe Bhaiya Era!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mi Casa ⁷ 💜 (@btscrazy7)

The Fashion Resemblance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS_universal_army13 (@bts_universal_army13)

