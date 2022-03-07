While the excitement for DC League of Super Pets is quite high after the release of the trailer, new developments have been made since then. Keanu Reeves will be voicing The Batman in the film and fans are excited to see how that turns out to be.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Keanu Reeves is voicing Batman in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ 🦇 pic.twitter.com/wDfubnOesj — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 6, 2022

