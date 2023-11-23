Kiara Advani’s casual yet elegant look at the Farrey movie screening was undoubtedly a show-stealer! Several A-listers from B-town graced the grand premiere event of Zoya Akhtar’s new movie venture, Farrey. While many celebrities put forward their best styles in glam outfits, Kiara Advani chose a casual-chic approach at the movie screening event. However, the outfit spells big money, valued at around Rs 2 lakh! The dress consisted of a sky blue debossed logo-jumper from the high-fashion label Balenciaga, which the actress paired with ripped, washed denims and nude heels. While it’s all great to glam up for an event, we are digging this casual-luxe vibe from Kiara Advani. Check out the outfit below. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Ananya Panday, Who Wore this Ritika Mirchandani Outfit Better?.

Kiara Advani's Cool-Chic Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Jumper

FarFetch website

