It’s almost New Year’s Eve, and the countdown to the new year has officially begun. Many are most likely searching for outfits to make unique fashion statements and to stand out at parties. ZNWR, also known as the ‘Balenciaga of Belarus’ is here with an outfit that will undoubtedly turn heads. In its latest post, the brand reveals a bubble wrap dress and jacket. They are truly one-of-a-kind outfits. They feature zippers and large bubble-filled panels that enhance their aesthetic. Ever since the video and pictures of the outfit were uploaded online, they have gone viral, and the internet is buzzing with excitement over this unconventional New Year’s Eve fashion moment. View the posts below. 'Bubble Wrap but Make It Fashion' Diany Penty's Latest Cannes Look Is Perfect Mix of Chic and Quirky! View Pics.

Bubble Wrap Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z N W R (@znwr.store)

Bubble Wrap Jacket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z N W R (@znwr.store)

Unconventional New Year’s Eve Fashion Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z N W R (@znwr.store)

Balenciaga of Belarus’ Bubble Wrap Dress and Jacket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z N W R (@znwr.store)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)