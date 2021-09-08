Having announced the arrival of her second baby with rapper Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing a beautiful black dress from Mirror Palais while flaunting her baby bump in her recently-shared Instagram video . In a 90-second clip, the make-up mogul shared the news of her pregnancy on Wednesday while revealing the whole journey of getting on to the same pregnancy ride for the second time after her first daughter, Stormi Webster's arrival.

Check Out Kylie Jenner's Second Pregnancy Announcement Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Her Stellar Black Dress Was From Mirror Palais!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

